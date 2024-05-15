Arvind Kejriwal Launches Punjab Election Campaign with Mega Roadshow in Amritsar Tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case, is set to embark on his election campaign in Punjab. According to party sources, Kejriwal will kickstart his campaign with a mega roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday.

The roadshow, scheduled to commence at 6 pm, will mark the beginning of the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also expected to participate in the event.

Following the roadshow, Kejriwal will pay obeisance at Shri Harminder Saheb, adding a spiritual aspect to his visit.

This endeavor in Punjab follows Kejriwal’s recent joint campaign with the Congress in Delhi, where he held roadshows for Congress candidates in Jahangirpuri and Model Town.

In Delhi, Kejriwal supported Congress candidates Jai Prakash Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Udit Raj from North West Delhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, as part of the AAP-Congress alliance under the INDIA bloc.

While the AAP and Congress have opted for separate campaigns in Punjab, they are part of an alliance in Delhi, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress fielding candidates in three constituencies, as per the seat-sharing agreement within the INDIA bloc.

As the political landscape heats up in both Punjab and Delhi, Kejriwal’s strategic campaigning is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the electoral dynamics in the coming days.

