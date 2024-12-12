Home
‘Kutta Ho Ya Billi…’: Delhi Pet Taxi Slogan Grabs Attention

An innovative pet taxi and transportation service called Dogs Day Out is capturing the attention of social media users in Delhi NCR.

‘Kutta Ho Ya Billi…’: Delhi Pet Taxi Slogan Grabs Attention

An innovative pet taxi and transportation service called Dogs Day Out is capturing the attention of social media users in Delhi NCR. With a humorous tagline, “Kutta ho ya Billi, ghuma denge saara Dilli”, this unique service has been making waves on Facebook, where its group page boasts over 83,000 members.

The service is designed for pet parents who struggle to find time for outings with their furry companions due to work or other commitments. Dogs Day Out aims to bring joy to both pets and their owners by offering ride and care services tailored for cats and dogs. While the initiative has gained popularity, the Facebook page does not provide clear details about pricing, leaving some potential users curious.

Although such services might feel like a novel concept in India, they are quite common in other countries. In many parts of the world, college students and professionals earn extra income by taking care of pets for busy owners. Families unable to bring their pets on vacations often rely on similar services for convenience and peace of mind.

With Dogs Day Out, this trend seems to be finding its way into India, blending practicality with a touch of humor. While the service itself is commendable, it’s their tagline that has struck a chord with users, sparking laughter and curiosity alike.

For now, Dogs Day Out is not just offering rides to pets but also taking Indian pet culture on an amusing journey across Delhi NCR—one bark and meow at a time.

Also Read: Three Days After, Five Year Old Boy Taken Out From Borewell, Declared Dead

 

