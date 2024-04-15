Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation

The investigation into the recent firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra has been transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The city police confirmed that the probe, initially conducted by local police teams, has now been handed over to the specialized unit for further investigation.

On Sunday morning, two unidentified individuals on a two-wheeler opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. The incident, which appeared to be well-planned, saw the assailants arriving at the scene with their faces concealed under helmets. Following the incident, multiple teams from the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Preliminary findings by the police indicate that the firing was a targeted attack, with the assailants firing a total of four rounds. A live cartridge was recovered from the scene, further highlighting the severity of the incident.

The Mumbai Police is leaving no stone unturned in its investigation, probing the incident from various angles to ascertain the identities of the accused and determine their motives. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, visited the spot to oversee the investigation and gather preliminary insights into the incident.

As the investigation progresses, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch continues its efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence. Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation unfolds.