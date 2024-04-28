Renowned screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is delving into a new creative endeavor that could potentially serve as a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster “The Social Network.” Confirming the development during a live session of The Town podcast, the Oscar-winning writer revealed that his latest project revolves around Facebook’s influence on democracy, particularly in light of the events surrounding January 6, 2021, when the Capitol was stormed by pro-Trump supporters.

Addressing the role of Facebook’s algorithm in radicalizing individuals, Sorkin emphasized its significance in mobilizing supporters to attack the US Capitol. When questioned about this assertion, Sorkin quipped, “You’re going to need to buy a movie ticket.”

With speculation swirling about the possibility of a sequel to “The Social Network,” which earned Sorkin an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, the acclaimed writer disclosed that he is indeed “trying” to craft a film exploring how Facebook amplifies divisive content to drive engagement.

According to Sorkin, Facebook’s purported prioritization of growth over integrity undermines the fundamental values of democracy. He criticized CEO Mark Zuckerberg, suggesting that prioritizing integrity over profit could lead to a more ethical approach to the platform’s operations.

READ MORE : Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD” Set To Debut In June, Check Out The Fresh Poster

Insiders close to Sorkin revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is in the early stages of developing a spiritual sequel to “The Social Network.” While the project is not affiliated with any studio at present, it signals Sorkin’s continued fascination with Facebook’s impact on society.

Previously, Sorkin had been working on a script related to the events of January 6, but progress on that project has reportedly stalled. It remains unclear whether elements of the earlier script will be incorporated into the new endeavor.

Sorkin’s interest in exploring Facebook’s “dark side” dates back to 2020, when he expressed a desire to collaborate with director David Fincher on the project. However, the status of Fincher’s involvement remains uncertain.

In light of Sorkin’s recent comments regarding the upcoming US election and concerns about political polarization, it appears that his exploration of Facebook’s influence on democracy will continue to evolve. With the potential for a sequel to “The Social Network” on the horizon, audiences can anticipate a thought-provoking examination of social media’s impact on modern society.