Justin Bieber Expecting First Child With Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber- See Their Adorable Pics Here!

Hailey and Justin Bieber are set to embark on parenthood! The 27-year-old Rhode founder and model, along with her 30-year-old musician husband, took to Instagram to announce their joyous news.

Sharing a video from their vow renewal ceremony, Hailey is radiant in a long, lacy white gown and veil, gracefully showcasing her blossoming bump. Accompanying the post are serene photos of the couple, standing together in a picturesque field, with Justin tenderly embracing Hailey and their matching wedding bands prominently displayed.

Keeping her caption short and simple, the expectant model simply tags her husband. The couple initially exchanged vows in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, swiftly followed by a larger celebration with loved ones in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Addressing previous pregnancy rumors during an interview with GQ Hype in October, Hailey reflected on how such speculation had affected her, emphasizing that it wasn’t a new experience for her.

