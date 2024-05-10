Security Guard Claims: Angelina Jolie Reportedly Advised Children To 'Limit Time' With Brad Pitt

The ongoing legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has taken a new turn with shocking allegations emerging from court documents obtained by PEOPLE. According to a security guard who previously worked for the former couple, Jolie allegedly encouraged their children to avoid spending time with Pitt during visits.

The revelation comes amidst the exes’ contentious dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval. In a recent court filing submitted to the L.A. Superior Court, Pitt’s lawyers presented a declaration from Tony Webb, the owner of a security company who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020. Webb claims that he was approached by a Jolie aide who attempted to prevent two bodyguards, who had worked for Jolie through Webb’s company, from testifying in her custody battle with Pitt.

According to Webb’s statement, the aide, Michael Vieira, asked him to dissuade the bodyguards from testifying, reminding them of non-disclosure agreements they had signed with Jolie. One of the bodyguards, Ross Foster, allegedly expressed his intention to testify about statements he overheard from Jolie, encouraging the children to avoid their father during custody visits.

In response to these allegations, Paul Murphy, an attorney for Angelina Jolie, denounced Pitt’s attempts to equate common non-disclosure agreements for security personnel with an expanded NDA to cover up his alleged actions. Murphy emphasized that Jolie’s priority has always been the separation and well-being of their family, expressing her hope for positive relationships among all members.

Pitt’s lawyers, however, argue that Jolie’s use of non-disclosure agreements in the past undermines her objections to signing an NDA when Pitt sought to buy her out of the wine business. They accuse Jolie of turning the business dispute into a distraction from the core issues of their custody battle.

The legal wrangling between Jolie and Pitt has been ongoing for years, with sealed documents from their custody battle becoming a focal point in their dispute. While Jolie’s lawyers have referenced alleged incidents of physical abuse involving Pitt, the FBI investigation into these claims did not result in charges against the actor.

As the legal proceedings continue, the public remains captivated by the unfolding drama between two Hollywood heavyweights, with the well-being of their children hanging in the balance.

