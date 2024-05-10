Taylor Swift Introduces Updated Eras Tour Setlist In Paris, Including Tracks From 'TTPD'

After a hiatus of two months, Taylor Swift electrified fans once again as she resumed her Eras Tour at La Défense Arena in Paris on Thursday. Following the release of her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swift made significant adjustments to the tour’s setlist, promising an unforgettable experience for concertgoers. Notably, Paramore has replaced Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act for the European leg of the tour, adding to the excitement.

The tour kicked off with the enchanting “Lover” set, featuring hits like “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” “Cruel Summer,” and “The Man.” However, fans noticed the absence of “The Archer” from the previously performed songs in this segment.

Transitioning seamlessly, Swift delved into her “Fearless” era, treating the audience to timeless classics such as “Fearless,” “You Belong With Me,” and “Love Story.”

In a surprising twist, Swift deviated from the established order by presenting the “Red” era earlier in the setlist. This segment included crowd-pleasers like “22,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and an extended version of “All Too Well.”

Another unexpected change came with the “Speak Now” set, featuring the hauntingly beautiful “Enchanted” but omitting the beloved anthem “Long Live.”

The “Reputation” era ensued with a captivating performance of hits like “Ready For It?,” “Delicate,” “Don’t Blame Me,” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Adding a delightful surprise, Swift introduced the new “Folkmore” set, combining tracks from “Folklore” and “Evermore.” Audiences were treated to a mesmerizing blend of songs, including “Cardigan,” “Betty,” and “Champagne Problems,” among others.

However, fans noted the absence of several tracks, including “’Tis the Damn Season,” “Tolerate It,” “The 1,” and “The Last Great American Dynasty,” from the “Evermore” and “Folklore” albums.

The journey continued with the timeless “1989” era, featuring crowd favorites like “Style,” “Blank Space,” and “Shake It Off.”

In a highly anticipated segment, Swift debuted the “The Tortured Poets Department” setlist, treating fans to tracks from her latest album. Songs like “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” showcased Swift’s artistic evolution and storytelling prowess.

As a special treat, Swift performed a secret set comprising the heartfelt track “loml” from “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Paris,” a bonus song from her “Midnights” album.

Finally, the tour concluded with the “Midnights” set, featuring mesmerizing tracks like “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Midnight Rain,” leaving fans spellbound and eagerly awaiting Swift’s next musical endeavor.

Swift’s meticulous curation of the setlist, combined with her captivating stage presence, ensured that the Eras Tour remains an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

