Has Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana' Landed In Another Legal Trouble? This Producer Is Threatening To Sue Makers Over Due Payments

One of the former producers associated with the movie, Madhu Mantena, has issued a legal warning concerning the intellectual property rights of the film and the utilization of research materials. Allegedly, Mantena claims that the agreed payment to him was never fulfilled. This notice indicates that although Madhu Mantena exited the project involving Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, known as Project Ramayana, he has yet to receive his rightful share.

Despite his departure, Mantena asserts that the rights to all materials, including the actors’ appearances and any associated anecdotes and narratives, remain with him. In the event that Namit Malhotra, the new producer, proceeds to use this material, he may face legal action from Mantena.

In his official statement, producer Madhu Mantena asserted, “The members of the public are hereby informed and put to notice that Prime Focus Technologies Limited had pursuant to an Assignment Agreement entered into, with our client Allu Mantena Media Ventures LLP in April 2024 sought to acquire the Intellectual Property Rights of our client in the Project Ramayana (being the script and material ‘Ramayana’ based on the epic) for an agreed consideration amount as per the terms of the Assignment Agreement.”

The statement further read, “However, the assignment under this Assignment Agreement has not taken effect till date, as the payment required to be made by Prime Focus Technologies Limited for the assignment to take effect, has not been made it to our client”.

Mantena added, “Accordingly, the rights in Project Ramayana continue to vest in our client and Prime Focus Technologies Limited has no right, title or interest in it. The use/exploitation of the script or material or any rights of our client in Project Ramayana, by Prime Focus Technologies Limited in its upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ (being directed by Nitesh Tiwari) or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any person claiming through or under Prime Focus Technologies Limited or by any other person enabling the same, constitutes an infringement of our client’s copyright, for protection whereof, our client shall take the necessary steps as may be advised.”

With an estimated budget ranging between Rs 500-600 crore rupees, the film promises cutting-edge visual effects to bring to life the grandeur of Ayodhya, its epic battles, and mystical elements.

Joining the main cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, notable actors including Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Sakshi Tanwar as Mandodari, and Navin Polishetty as Lakshman will grace the screen with their performances.