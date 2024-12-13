Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Trump To End Daylight Saving Time? Calls It 'Hassle for the Nation'

The Republican president-elect has vowed to end Daylight Saving Time, calling it "very inconvenient" and "very costly" for the country. In a recent Truth Social post, he vowed that his administration would "abolish" the practice, which he says "has a terrible impact".

Trump To End Daylight Saving Time? Calls It ‘Hassle for the Nation’

President-elect Donald Trump reignited the debate over Daylight Saving Time, claiming it was an unnecessary burden to the nation. On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a post that his administration is committed to working on the issue.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!” Trump wrote. “Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

What Is Daylight Saving Time?

DST is moving clocks forward by one hour during warmer months to provide more evening daylight. It usually starts in March and ends in November. The proponents argue that it saves energy and increases productivity, but the critics point out health risks, disrupted schedules, and minimal energy savings.

Political Push To Abolish DST

Trump’s comments are part of a larger push to reassess DST. His ally, Elon Musk, has also called for an end to the practice. In recent years, lawmakers have moved to make DST permanent, indicating increasing dissatisfaction with the twice-yearly time shifts.

In 2018, Florida passed the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which aimed to keep DST year-round. California voters also approved Proposition 7 to explore permanent DST, but federal approval is the roadblock for these measures.

Earlier Legislative Attempts

In 2018, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced the Sunshine Protection Bill, which would abolish clock changes across the United States. Washington state acted similarly in 2019, passing legislation to adopt permanent DST, which also awaits federal clearance.

