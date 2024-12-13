Tech giants rally behind Trump! After Meta and Amazon pledged $1M each, Sam Altman-led OpenAI joins the list by announcing a $1M donation to Trump's inaugural fund. Altman proclaims Trump as a leader for AI innovation, a debate that has been raising on the growing role of tech in politics.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has pledged a personal donation of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund. This is just after Meta and Amazon also made similar commitments, marking a new dynamic in the relationship between the tech industry and the incoming administration.

A spokesperson for OpenAI confirmed the donation on Friday, 13 December. Altman said he is backing the vision of President Trump stating, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead.”

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, had previously issued a statement pledging a $1 million donation itself. Amazon confirmed its pledge and announced plans to provide an in-kind contribution as well by live-streaming Trump’s inauguration on Prime Video, an offering estimated at another $1 million.

Musk And Altman: An Escalating Feud

While Altman is optimistic on Trump, he also told of his lawsuit against another rival, Elon Musk, the world’s richest individual. Trump tapped Musk for co-leading a newly constituted Department of Government Efficiency along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. An advisory body meant to ensure that wasteful spending decreases and regulations are eased up in order to streamline governmental operations.

Despite the professional differences, downplaying Musk’s growing influence in the administration, he said, ‘I am not that worried about Elon’s role. There’s enough room for multiple voices in shaping America’s future.'”

Intersection Of Tech And Politics

The tech industry’s support for Trump’s inaugural fund speaks to a larger effort to align with the new administration’s priorities. Altman’s donation, along with those from Meta and Amazon, reflects the sector’s recognition of artificial intelligence and technology as central to future economic growth and global competitiveness.

With these high-profile contributions, the inauguration is shaping to be a landmark moment in tech’s influence in politics. Altman’s statement indicates his desire to partner with Trump’s administration for the U.S. to continue leading in AI innovations.

ALSO READ | Deportation Looms For 18,000 Indians As Trump Tightens Border Laws