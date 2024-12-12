Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meta Donates $1 Million To Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund

Meta Platforms Inc. has made a significant move by donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund. This donation marks an effort to mend ties with the incoming administration after a history of strained relations between Trump and Meta.

Meta Donates $1 Million To Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund

Meta Platforms Inc. has made a significant move by donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund. This donation marks an effort to mend ties with the incoming administration after a history of strained relations between Trump and Meta.

Although the $1 million contribution is relatively small, it stands out for its rarity. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not make a similar donation during Trump’s previous term or to President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The donation follows a key meeting in November between Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which signals an attempt to repair their relationship after years of tension.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the donation, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, but declined to provide further details.

Trump’s history with Meta is marked by controversy. Throughout his first term, Trump was a frequent and influential user of both Facebook and Instagram, until his accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Meta banned Trump’s accounts over concerns that his posts could incite further violence by promoting false claims about the 2020 election results.

In 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts, but tensions have remained. Trump has publicly criticized Zuckerberg and Meta, calling the company “the enemy of the people” and even accusing Zuckerberg of election interference. Despite these harsh remarks, Zuckerberg has taken steps to repair their relationship. In a more personal appeal, Zuckerberg called Trump after a near-assassination attempt, praising the President-elect’s resilience and offering an apology for a fact-checking mistake on one of his posts.

Meta’s Efforts to Foster a Positive Relationship with Trump

Zuckerberg’s attempts to rebuild bridges with Trump are part of a broader trend. Many top tech executives and venture capitalists who once criticized Trump have shifted toward forging stronger ties with him now that he is returning to the White House. This shift is partly due to the growing recognition that a positive relationship with the administration could benefit the tech industry and Meta, especially as Trump’s influence remains strong in American politics.

Meta’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund signals a strategic effort to move past past conflicts and create a more cooperative relationship with the President-elect. While the donation is just one step in this process, it reflects a significant shift in the dynamic between one of the world’s largest tech companies and a controversial political figure.

Filed under

donald trump Meta Donates To Donald Trump’

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox