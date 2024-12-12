Meta Donates $1 Million To Donald Trump’s Inaugural Fund

Meta Platforms Inc. has made a significant move by donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund. This donation marks an effort to mend ties with the incoming administration after a history of strained relations between Trump and Meta.

Although the $1 million contribution is relatively small, it stands out for its rarity. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not make a similar donation during Trump’s previous term or to President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The donation follows a key meeting in November between Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which signals an attempt to repair their relationship after years of tension.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the donation, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, but declined to provide further details.

Trump’s history with Meta is marked by controversy. Throughout his first term, Trump was a frequent and influential user of both Facebook and Instagram, until his accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Meta banned Trump’s accounts over concerns that his posts could incite further violence by promoting false claims about the 2020 election results.

In 2023, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts, but tensions have remained. Trump has publicly criticized Zuckerberg and Meta, calling the company “the enemy of the people” and even accusing Zuckerberg of election interference. Despite these harsh remarks, Zuckerberg has taken steps to repair their relationship. In a more personal appeal, Zuckerberg called Trump after a near-assassination attempt, praising the President-elect’s resilience and offering an apology for a fact-checking mistake on one of his posts.

Meta’s Efforts to Foster a Positive Relationship with Trump

Zuckerberg’s attempts to rebuild bridges with Trump are part of a broader trend. Many top tech executives and venture capitalists who once criticized Trump have shifted toward forging stronger ties with him now that he is returning to the White House. This shift is partly due to the growing recognition that a positive relationship with the administration could benefit the tech industry and Meta, especially as Trump’s influence remains strong in American politics.

Meta’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund signals a strategic effort to move past past conflicts and create a more cooperative relationship with the President-elect. While the donation is just one step in this process, it reflects a significant shift in the dynamic between one of the world’s largest tech companies and a controversial political figure.