Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

After Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai And Jeff Bezos Head To Kiss Trump’s Ring

Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos are scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, indicating a change of tides in their past tense relationships. Pichai's visit won't talk about Google's antitrust issues, but Bezos is hopeful despite past tensions with Trump.

After Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai And Jeff Bezos Head To Kiss Trump’s Ring

Two of the most influential tech leaders, Sundar Pichai and Jeff Bezos, are reportedly set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump, marking a new chapter in their previously strained relationships with the former president.

According to The Information, Google CEO Pichai is scheduled to travel to Palm Beach, Florida, this Thursday for a meeting, while Trump confirmed that Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, is scheduled to meet him next week.

Past Tensions

Google’s relationship with Trump has been marked by controversy, particularly over claims made by the former president that the search engine is “rigged” to suppress favorable coverage of him. However, recent reports suggest that Pichai’s upcoming visit won’t focus on these past grievances.

Contrasting this, Pichai has kept up a relationship with the president-elect throughout, even as Trump attacked his company vocally and has threatened to break up Google in pursuit of antitrust actions. Appearing last week at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Pichai clarified that all of his phone calls had nothing to do with an ongoing government investigation into his company’s business practices.

Sources told The Information that there’s little expectation of Pichai directly addressing the antitrust lawsuit or any other regulatory matters during his visit. Google has declined to comment on Pichai’s upcoming meeting, but the visit is seen as an effort to mend fences and potentially establish a more cooperative relationship with the incoming administration.

Bezos’ Optimistic Return To Trump’s Circle

Similarly, Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who had a rocky relationship with Trump throughout his presidency, is reportedly looking forward to turning over the page. In an interview with CNBC recently, Trump confirmed that Bezos would be meeting him soon, marking a shift in their contentious dynamic.

Though the previous periods saw heated exchanges between Trump and Bezos, especially over Amazon’s tax practices and Trump’s criticisms of the company’s operations, Bezos still expressed optimism about his upcoming meeting, signaling a desire to repair the strained relationship.

These steps by Bezos come weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apparently managed to mend fences. Zuckerberg had been threatened with imprisonment by Trump in the past; he dined with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate last November. Meta also contributed $1 million to the inauguration fund of Trump further indicating its efforts to calm past spats.

Trump Now Sees A Change

A strategy shift among major Silicon Valley CEOs appears to emerge in these tech giants meetings with Trump. Once against each other, these chiefs seem now to be adopting collaboration instead of confrontation toward the new president.

Since tensions continue between tech firms and regulators of the government, it is as though Pichai, Bezos, and Zuckerberg want to strengthen the relationship by showing they will make things favorable to the new administration.

ALSO READ | NATO Must Embrace Wartime Mindset Amid Rising Russian Threat, Warns Secretary General

Filed under

donald trump Jeff Bezos Mark Zuckerberg Sundar Pichai

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox