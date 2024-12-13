Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
NATO Must Embrace Wartime Mindset Amid Rising Russian Threat, Warns Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte calls on members to adopt a "wartime mindset" and increase defence spending in anticipation of potential future threats. As Russia continues to raise its military game, the secretary general warns that unless NATO takes action now, it will pay more in the long run.

NATO Must Embrace Wartime Mindset Amid Rising Russian Threat, Warns Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged the alliance to move into a “wartime mindset,” calling on members to accelerate defense spending as it prepares to engage the growing threat from Russia. Speaking in his first major address since taking the position in October, Rutte emphasized that NATO members were not well-prepared for the possible conflict in the years ahead, with current defence spending not at the required levels to counter the growing security risks posed by Moscow.

During a speech at a Brussels event, Rutte shared his concern over the preparedness of the military alliance and stated that NATO members were not investing enough in defence. He said that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, was preparing for a protracted confrontation, both with Ukraine and NATO.

He said the current security situation was the worst he has ever faced in his lifetime and added that NATO was not prepared to face the challenges that were ahead.

We are not prepared for what is coming our way in four to five years,” Rutte said, telling NATO members to increase defense spending urgently. He pushed for the alliance to “turbocharge” spending as the threat grows. At a time when relations with Russia are heating up, the remarks by Rutte remind everyone that investment in military capabilities needs to be done in advance to avoid what may become a catastrophic war.

What Are Challenge Of Meeting Defence Targets?

Though NATO has targeted its members to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence by 2024, not all member nations have met the target. Rutte emphasized that more substantial investments were needed, especially as “danger approaches us at full speed.” He recalled the Cold War period and stated that European NATO members had spent 3% of GDP on defense, which he said should be revisited in the light of current threats.

He warned that failure to do these critical investments now would set up much higher costs when war broke out. “If we don’t spend more together now to prevent war, we will pay a much, much, much higher price later to fight it,” Rutte said.

Growing Russian Threat

Rutte’s anxiety is further heightened by the increased defense spending of Russia that will reach a third of the state budget by 2025, the highest in since the Cold War. Russian military spending is coupled with its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces continue their march in the eastern portion of the country. As of November 2024, Russia seized six times more Ukrainian territories compared to 2023.

This shift in Russia’s military strategy, coupled with ongoing threats of Russian aggression, has driven NATO into high gear. Rutte gave his speech at the hour when Russian forces are at their strongest in Ukraine and more unpredictable the security landscape for the world is becoming.

Appeal To Citizens

A call was also made straight to the citizens of NATO. Rutte urged citizens that defence spending should be pushed up the priority list in member states. Acknowledging the difficult financial decisions ahead, he called on the people of NATO countries to recognize the importance of investing in their military forces.

“I’m really pleading directly to the one billion people living in NATO territory… to help me,” Rutte said, emphasizing that while rising living costs and other priorities such as health and migration are important, ensuring the security of NATO countries should be paramount.

Citing the long-term importance of defence, Rutte urged parents and grandparents to think of generations to come as he stated, “If you have children, grandchildren, if you think our way of life should be preserved… we have to prioritise defence.”

