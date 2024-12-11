Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Russia Alleges Ukraine Fired ATACMS Missiles Supplied By US

Ukraine launched an attack on a military airfield in Taganrog, Russia, using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, with all missiles intercepted but some personnel injured from debris. The shift in U.S. policy, allowing Ukraine to strike within Russian territory, marks a significant escalation in the conflict.

Russia Alleges Ukraine Fired ATACMS Missiles Supplied By US

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that Ukraine launched an attack on a military airfield in Taganrog, a southern Russian city, on Wednesday morning using six U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. The ministry emphasized that all six missiles were either shot down or intercepted, but some personnel were injured due to falling debris.

No significant damage to the airfield

The statement from the Defence Ministry indicated that, while there was no significant damage to the airfield itself, the attack caused minor damage to two buildings within the technical zone of the facility. Additionally, three military vehicles and civilian cars in an adjacent parking area sustained slight shrapnel damage.

The Russian Defence Ministry responded with a warning, stating, “This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered and appropriate measures will be taken.”

ATACMS missiles to strike Russia

Ukraine has been employing the ATACMS missiles to strike Russian military targets within occupied Ukrainian territory for over a year. The use of American munitions and military hardware has already extended to Russia’s Kursk border region. However, until now, the U.S. had refrained from permitting Kyiv to launch ATACMS missiles into Russian territory.

Ukraine has argued that this restriction limited its capacity to defend itself effectively, likening it to fighting with “one hand tied behind its back.” The recent shift in policy, which allows Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles within Russia, is viewed as a significant change in the dynamics of the conflict.

Why US allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles

Reports indicate that the change in U.S. policy comes in response to new developments on the battlefield. Specifically, North Korean troops have reportedly arrived to support Russian forces in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have maintained a presence since August. This move has likely influenced the U.S. decision to permit more extensive use of long-range weaponry by Ukraine.

The potential return of former President Donald Trump to the White House has sparked concerns regarding the future of U.S. support for Ukraine. President Joe Biden, aware of the limited time left in office, is reportedly eager to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities to strengthen its position. The goal, as outlined by officials, is to give Ukraine an advantage in any prospective peace negotiations.

Also Read: Who Was Khalil Haqqani? Taliban Refugee Minister Killed In ISIS Suicide Bombing

ATACMS missiles russia

