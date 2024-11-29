Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Zelensky Signals Openness To Ceasefire With NATO Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested he might accept a ceasefire with Russia, leaving parts of Ukraine occupied in exchange for NATO security guarantees over the rest of the country. This marks the clearest indication that Zelensky may consider ending the conflict without reclaiming all Ukrainian territory.

NATO Security Guarantees as a Path to Peace

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Zelensky was asked about a scenario in which NATO’s security umbrella covered only areas under Kyiv’s control. He emphasized the need for swift action, stating, “If we want to stop the hot stage of war, we should take under NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control. That’s what we need to do fast.”

He added that this approach could open the door to reclaiming occupied territories diplomatically, saying, “And then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically.”

However, Zelensky clarified that no such proposal had been made to Ukraine, and he acknowledged the difficulty of applying NATO protections to only part of a country.

Ukraine’s aspirations for NATO membership have been met with resistance from the alliance. NATO members are cautious, as granting membership would invoke the mutual defense clause, potentially requiring them to deploy forces against future attacks on Ukraine.

The nearly three-year conflict may reach a critical phase next year, as Russian forces continue to advance from the east. Outgoing US President Joe Biden has bolstered support for Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to deploy US weapons deeper into Russian territory. These measures aim to strengthen Zelensky’s position in potential ceasefire negotiations.

Anticipated Shifts Under New US Leadership

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a desire to end the hostilities and may pursue ceasefire talks after taking office. Meanwhile, US and Ukrainian officials maintain their stance that Russia must not retain forces within Ukraine, though this remains a significant challenge in the short term.

Zelensky’s remarks underscore the urgency of finding a resolution while balancing Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Read More : Neighbor Sheds Light On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Isolated’ Life in Montecito: ‘It’s a Shame’

NATO ukraine Zelensky

