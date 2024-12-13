Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Connor Gaydos? Birds Aren’t Real Creator Now Reigns As CEO Of Enron’s Parodic Rebirth

Connor Gaydos, one half of the satirical creators of "Birds Aren't Real," has become the first CEO of Enron's outrageous relaunch. Under his leadership, the company, reintroduced as performance art, appropriates the infamous brand, but in a twist of satire and controversy.

Who Is Connor Gaydos? Birds Aren’t Real Creator Now Reigns As CEO Of Enron’s Parodic Rebirth

Energy giant Enron has announced its return, making waves both in the corporate and entertainment worlds. Once synonymous with corporate scandal and bankruptcy, the company has come back with a new public identity and leadership. Headed by this bizarre rebirth is 28-year-old Connor Gaydos, known primarily for co-creating the satirical “Birds Aren’t Real” conspiracy theory.

But who is Gaydos, this figure known more for humor and satire, ending up as the CEO of the newly relaunched Enron?

Earlier in December 2024, a website and public presence for the newly rebranded Enron popped up online and into billboards around the Houston area. The news stunned many, given Enron’s history of fraud and eventual collapse in the early 2000s.

But what happened next was even more surprising: leading figure in the parody world, Gaydos, was named as the new CEO.

Magan Redino and Daniel Wong, who becomes the chief technology officer, round out the leadership team. And Rich Sybert joins as general counsel. There’s something ironic, of course, about such a serious name attached to this company’s relaunch.
Gaydos posted a video on this, during which he said Enron’s “dark past” notwithstanding, the company’s “ground-breaking” plans will soon be known.

A Satire At Its Core

However, Enron is not a relaunch as it seems. On the terms and conditions of its website, the company has included a disclaimer stating that it is “First Amendment protected parody” and that it functions as “performance art” created for entertainment purposes. This fits perfectly with Gaydos’s background as a satirist.

He is also the co-owner of ‘The College Company,’ the Arkansas-based entity that now holds the trademark rights to the Enron logo.

For those who do not believe, the whole operating of the company can be viewed within Gaydos’s larger vision – that is, mixing satire with real life, something he already is famous for in the way of “Birds Aren’t Real.”

Connor Gaydos: From Birds Aren’t Real To Enron’s CEO

Connor Gaydos was one of the founding members of the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement. This is a satirical, humorous conspiracy theory that holds birds to be government surveillance drones. It was originally created as a parody to mock the growing trend of misinformation and wild conspiracy theories.

Today, it is a popular movement with dedicated fans, complete with official college chapters and a highly engaged online community. The movement is, therefore, due to Gaydos and his accomplice Peter McIndoe who created all kinds of faked evidence, historical documents, and even testimonies to make this unbelievable.

Gaydos’s company, ‘The College Company,’ bought the Enron name for $275 in 2020. Since then, social media accounts under the Enron name have promoted the relaunch, using the original Enron logo in advertisements. A recent full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle boldly declared, “We’re back. Can we talk?”

This step has been met with a mix of interest and scandal. For many, the Enron name still stirs up memories of scandal, corporate malfeasance, and the collapse of one of the largest energy companies in U.S. history. But for Gaydos, it seems like a chance to marry his peculiar style of humor and performative art with a real-world corporate entity. Only time will tell if this very unorthodox rebranding will make good of the hype surrounding its re-emergence.

ALSO READ | No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Filed under

Birds Aren't Real Connor Gaydos Enron Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox