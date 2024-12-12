No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

The Miss Netherlands pageant has been discontinued after 35 years. The organizers have launched a new initiative, focusing on mental health and empowering women by highlighting real stories, leaving behind outdated beauty standards.

The organizers of the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant have also announced that the pageant will no longer continue on its 35-year path. The change in its focus is part of embracing the modern values that seem to be in line in the country, especially focusing much on mental health and bringing women empowerment through truthful reporting.

The decision to axe the long-running beauty show is coming at a point when the Netherlands seeks change in societal values. As organisers explained, “Times have changed, and we are changing with the times.” The new forum, launched by pageant coordinator Monica van Ee is called No Longer of This Time, and it creates a space for women in sharing their stories, a mix of successes and hard times, especially in relating to social media pressures on unrealistic beauty standards that marred traditional pageants.

The initiative will look less at the external manifestations and more at the internal ones, providing an empowering alternative to the beauty contest model. “No more crowns, but stories that inspire. No dresses, but dreams that come to life,” the organisers declared, signaling a move away from superficial displays to meaningful narratives.

Monica van Ee’s Vision For Change

According to Monica van Ee, who has organized the pageant for some time, her vision can be found in a blog she wrote where she thought of the role of the pageant in giving women opportunities. “Perhaps a sash and a crown are no longer of this time, but women who support and help each other—that is timeless for us,” she wrote. Van Ee believes that the value of women supporting one another surpasses any kind of recognition or title in the physical sense.

The change, according to her, is more of creating an environment for women where they can easily be themselves, free from the stress that comes along with looking for the standard beauty definition. “A place to show your authentic self and a world where we celebrate real life, free from the pressure to conform to a perfect image,” Van Ee added.

Historic Milestone In Pageant’s Legacy

The Miss Netherlands pageant has been a fixture in the country’s cultural landscape for over three decades, and its conclusion marks the end of an era. Among the pageant’s most groundbreaking moments is when, in 2023, Rikkie Kolle, a 22-year-old transgender woman, won the prestigious title as the first transgender person to win the pageant. Kolle’s victory was hailed as a historic moment for the transgender community, with many hoping her win would inspire young transgender individuals to embrace their identities proudly.

ALSO READ | Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces