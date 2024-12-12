New Enron CEO Connor Gaydos was targeted with a pie during an appearance in New York this week, just days after his controversial appointment. Video of the incident captures a growing tension as the company once infamous for accounting irregularities attempts a bold corporate revival.

Connor Gaydos, the newly appointed CEO of the reborn Enron Corporation, found himself in the limelight for an unexpected reason. Just days after a controversial appointment was announced, Gaydos was hit in the face with a pie during a public appearance in New York City.

The video, which spread all over social media platform X, shows Gaydos getting out of a black vehicle and then being hit by the elderly man with the pie. His bodyguards took him away from the area immediately.

Watch the video here:

energy company Enron’s new CEO Connor Gaydos gets pied in the face in New York citypic.twitter.com/zkQ5BXQVb2 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 12, 2024

Enron Revival Scandal

Enron’s rebranding has generated much noise, promising a “bold vision for the future” and groundbreaking innovation in the field of energy. Details have not been shared, with promises of more at Enron Power Summit on 6 January 2025. Gaydos addressed this issue in a video a day before the incident.

In it, she stated that Enron’s bad past was “something this company is trying to recover from. “It’s true, we’ve had poor leadership in the past, but thankfully, the past is prologue, and now we’re turning the page. What we’re doing behind the scenes and what we’re about to release is truly groundbreaking. It’s truly revolutionary.”

Leadership Under Scrutiny

Critics have raised questions to both the legitimacy and timeliness of Enron’s revival. Gaydos, co-owner of the College Company, bought the old Enron name for a sum of $275 dollars in 2020 raising speculation over whether the rebirth is a serious commercial venture or an ironic riposte at corporate America.

Former employees and individuals affected by the Enron bankruptcy in 2001 have raised objections. Many of them argue that using the name trivializes the financial disaster that resulted in huge losses and unemployment.

ALSO READ | Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH