Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

New Enron CEO Connor Gaydos was targeted with a pie during an appearance in New York this week, just days after his controversial appointment. Video of the incident captures a growing tension as the company once infamous for accounting irregularities attempts a bold corporate revival.

Newly Appointed Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Hit With Pie In NYC; Video Surfaces

Connor Gaydos, the newly appointed CEO of the reborn Enron Corporation, found himself in the limelight for an unexpected reason. Just days after a controversial appointment was announced, Gaydos was hit in the face with a pie during a public appearance in New York City.

The video, which spread all over social media platform X, shows Gaydos getting out of a black vehicle and then being hit by the elderly man with the pie. His bodyguards took him away from the area immediately.

Watch the video here:

Enron Revival Scandal

Enron’s rebranding has generated much noise, promising a “bold vision for the future” and groundbreaking innovation in the field of energy. Details have not been shared, with promises of more at Enron Power Summit on 6 January 2025. Gaydos addressed this issue in a video a day before the incident.

In it, she stated that Enron’s bad past was “something this company is trying to recover from. “It’s true, we’ve had poor leadership in the past, but thankfully, the past is prologue, and now we’re turning the page. What we’re doing behind the scenes and what we’re about to release is truly groundbreaking. It’s truly revolutionary.”

Leadership Under Scrutiny

Critics have raised questions to both the legitimacy and timeliness of Enron’s revival. Gaydos, co-owner of the College Company, bought the old Enron name for a sum of $275 dollars in 2020 raising speculation over whether the rebirth is a serious commercial venture or an ironic riposte at corporate America.

Former employees and individuals affected by the Enron bankruptcy in 2001 have raised objections. Many of them argue that using the name trivializes the financial disaster that resulted in huge losses and unemployment.

ALSO READ | Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Filed under

Connor Gaydos Enron viral video World news

Advertisement

Also Read

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

No More Crowns! Why The Netherlands Saying Goodbye To Its Beauty Pageant Competition

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Everything You Need To Know About The Game Awards 2024

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Confesses To Lying About Joe And Hunter Biden

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead...

Entertainment

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Did James Kennedy REALLY Assault Ally Lewber? Arrest Reports Spark Controversy

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What He Said

Shatrughan Sinha Reveals ‘Love Triangle’ with Wife Poonam Sinha and Co-Star Reena Roy, Here’s What

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox