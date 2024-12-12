Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a defiant statement to Iranians that their regime's regional allies are falling. In addressing Syria's air defense losses and how Hezbollah has fallen, Netanyahu said Iran will remain free, and the Middle East can be a peaceful and prosperous region.

Your Regime’s Allies Are Falling: Netanyahu To Iranians | WATCH

Israel’s military is gearing up for potential attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, officials said Thursday. The declaration came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) boasted of having gained “total air superiority” after demolishing more than 85 percent of Syria’s air defense systems in a series of targeted operations.

The large-scale strikes by the IDF destroyed advanced weaponry, air defense systems, and military facilities across Syria. According to Israeli officials, these efforts are meant to prevent high-grade weapons from reaching Hezbollah or other adversaries. Among the destroyed assets were missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, and chemical weapons facilities.

While much of Syria’s air defenses have been obliterated, Israeli aircraft can now operate freely over Syrian airspace and potentially even expand surveillance and military capabilities to target Iran directly.

It comes at a time when the Iranian influence in the region is believed to be weakening. The collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria and the weakness of Hezbollah in Lebanon leave Tehran more isolated than ever. For the Israeli leaders, it represents a turning point in the Middle East geopolitical map.

Netanyahu’s Message To Iranian People

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the opportunity to speak directly to the Iranian public on Thursday in a video message. Speaking against the Iranian regime, Netanyahu criticized its focus on funding regional aggression through proxies like Assad and Hezbollah rather than addressing the needs of its citizens.

Netanyahu, speaking in English, said Israeli operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon had triggered a “chain reaction” throughout the Middle East.

“You suffer under the rule of a regime that subjugates you and threatens us,” Netanyahu said. He emphasized how billions of dollars spent in military campaigns and proxy wars could have been spent in welfare activities for the population.

Emphasizing positivity about the future, Netanyahu stated, “Together, we will transform the Middle East into a beacon of prosperity, progress, and peace.”

The IDF’s increased efforts and Netanyahu’s direct appeal underline Israel’s commitment to countering Iran’s regional influence while signaling solidarity with the Iranian people. With Syria’s defenses crippled and Hezbollah’s power waning, Israel views this as an opportune moment to challenge Tehran’s ambitions and push for regional stability.

Benjamin Netanyahu idf iran syria World news

