Monday, November 18, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu's House Targeted: Flash Bombs Strike PM' Residence

There was a Saturday attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Caesarea residence. Two flash bombs landed in the garden. The Israeli police and Shin Bet issued a joint statement confirming the incident

There was a Saturday attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Caesarea residence. Two flash bombs landed in the garden. The Israeli police and Shin Bet issued a joint statement confirming the incident, as it happened when Netanyahu and his family were not present.

“This is a serious incident and a dangerous escalation,” said the statement, which reported that an investigation had already been initiated.

President Herzog Calls for Urgent Action

The attack was condemned by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who described the incident as deeply alarming. Herzog warned of public sphere violence and expressed concern on X (formerly Twitter). “I have spoken with the head of the Shin Bet and stressed the urgent need to identify and bring those responsible to justice,” Herzog said.

Also weighing in against the attack was the Defence Minister, Israel Katz, this time speaking after saying the assault represented all of the “red lines.” Katz spoke not only to the threats Netanyahu faces from external foes such as Iran and Hezbollah but also from domestic adversaries. There have been a string of similar attacks that have promised to upset Netanyahu’s security crisis.

Second Attack Near Netanyahu’s Home

A recent attack comes after an October drone strike on Netanyahu’s residence, which the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed. Then came claims from Netanyahu that Hezbollah had tried to assassinate both he and his wife as Netanyahu declared, “We are going to win this war.”

Hezbollah activity has surged in the past weeks, as the flare attack occurred on the same day that the group launched a rocket barrage targeting a synagogue in the city of Haifa. The assault wounded two persons and heightened tensions across northern Israel, which sounded air raid sirens after the attack. Several of its rockets were caught by the Israeli military, but some of the town in the region.

Israeli Military Steps Up Operations

A new level of provocation from Hezbollah led the Israeli military to intensify its operations on Saturday, dramatically raising the stakes in the conflict. By late evening, Hezbollah had fired nearly 80 rockets and mortars into northern Israel from southern Lebanon.

Israeli troops briefly pushed into the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, taking a strategic hill but staying in control after a firefight with Hezbollah fighters. Lebanese state media said that Israeli troops destroyed several structures during their operation.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Strongholds

Israeli warplanes attacked major Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, including the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh and the port city of Tyre. At least one family of six was killed and much of the region’s infrastructure was damaged in the attacks which resulted in civilian casualties.

