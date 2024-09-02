Netherlands Implements Nationwide Ban on Phones in Schools

The Netherlands has officially enacted a nationwide ban on the use of mobile phones, smart watches, and tablets in primary and secondary schools. This new regulation, effective from Monday, aims to address concerns about the negative impact of these devices on students’ academic performance and social interactions.

Previously, secondary schools in the Netherlands had implemented their own bans starting in January. The new rule extends this prohibition to all levels of education, including primary schools. The Dutch government has stated that “there is increasing evidence that cell phones in class are harmful,” citing reduced concentration and poorer academic results as key reasons for the ban.

The debate over mobile phone use in schools has been ongoing in the Netherlands, with some advocating for individual school policies while others, including parents’ groups, have pushed for a nationwide ban due to concerns about social media’s effects on children.

The move aligns the Netherlands with other European countries like Greece and Italy, which have already established similar bans. Germany is also considering a comparable policy following a recent recommendation from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which suggested limiting phone use in educational settings to improve student outcomes.