Donald Trump Once Mocked Mark Zuckerberg Revealing ‘He Came To The White House, Kissed My Ass’

Trump has actively fought against what he perceives as censorship of conservative voices on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. He filed class-action lawsuits, inviting others to join as plaintiffs, arguing that these companies act as "state actors" and should adhere to First Amendment protections.

Former President Donald Trump has long been critical of Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. In his coffee table book, released in September, Trump expressed his discontent and even issued a stern warning to Zuckerberg, accusing him of steering the platform against him.

Trump stated, “If he does anything illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Zuckerberg’s Recent Efforts to Reconnect

Despite Trump’s criticisms, Mark Zuckerberg appears to be mending ties with the president-elect and his incoming administration. According to a report, Zuckerberg attended a dinner hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his private club. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the meeting, emphasizing its importance for discussions on the future of American innovation.

“Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration,” said Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson. However, the agenda for the dinner remains undisclosed.

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Zuckerberg congratulated him on Threads, stating, “Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Earlier this year, after Trump survived an assassination attempt, Zuckerberg publicly admired his resilience, calling it “one of the most badass things I have ever seen in my life.”

Trump’s Feud With Zuckerberg

In an interview with Greg Gutfeld, Trump in 2021 criticized Zuckerberg and other tech leaders, describing them as “sick.” Reflecting on his past interactions with Zuckerberg, Trump said, “He came to the White House, kissed my ass. He and his lovely wife would have dinner with me, and then you see what they do to me and Republicans—it’s crazy.”

So Mark Zuckerberg was seen at Mar-a-lago last night with Trump. Here is Trump, who had not been in the WH for 18 months, mocking him in 2022. Trump: Last week, weirdo Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass. “Sir, I’d love to have dinner. I’d love to bring my… pic.twitter.com/2lVNahsOHC — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 28, 2024

Trump at the time also accused Zuckerberg of hypocrisy, recalling that the Facebook CEO often praised him during private meetings. In 2019, Trump met secretly with Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel, a Republican donor and Facebook board member.

He also called for the repeal of Section 230, a law that shields tech companies from liability over user-generated content, asserting that these platforms misuse their power to silence political dissent.

Trump’s Impact on Social Media

The former president took pride in his influence on Twitter, claiming he transformed the platform from a “failed operation” into a success. Trump criticized Twitter’s current state, describing it as “a very boring place” without his presence.

While the relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg remains fraught, their recent interactions signal a potential recalibration of dynamics as the 2024 presidential administration takes shape.

