Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump Once Mocked Mark Zuckerberg Revealing ‘He Came To The White House, Kissed My Ass’

Trump has actively fought against what he perceives as censorship of conservative voices on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. He filed class-action lawsuits, inviting others to join as plaintiffs, arguing that these companies act as "state actors" and should adhere to First Amendment protections.

Donald Trump Once Mocked Mark Zuckerberg Revealing ‘He Came To The White House, Kissed My Ass’

Former President Donald Trump has long been critical of Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. In his coffee table book, released in September, Trump expressed his discontent and even issued a stern warning to Zuckerberg, accusing him of steering the platform against him.

Trump stated, “If he does anything illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Zuckerberg’s Recent Efforts to Reconnect

Despite Trump’s criticisms, Mark Zuckerberg appears to be mending ties with the president-elect and his incoming administration. According to a report, Zuckerberg attended a dinner hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his private club. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the meeting, emphasizing its importance for discussions on the future of American innovation.

“Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration,” said Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson. However, the agenda for the dinner remains undisclosed.

Following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Zuckerberg congratulated him on Threads, stating, “Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Earlier this year, after Trump survived an assassination attempt, Zuckerberg publicly admired his resilience, calling it “one of the most badass things I have ever seen in my life.”

Trump’s Feud With Zuckerberg

In an interview with Greg Gutfeld, Trump in 2021 criticized Zuckerberg and other tech leaders, describing them as “sick.” Reflecting on his past interactions with Zuckerberg, Trump said, “He came to the White House, kissed my ass. He and his lovely wife would have dinner with me, and then you see what they do to me and Republicans—it’s crazy.”

Trump at the time also accused Zuckerberg of hypocrisy, recalling that the Facebook CEO often praised him during private meetings. In 2019, Trump met secretly with Zuckerberg and Peter Thiel, a Republican donor and Facebook board member.

Trump has actively fought against what he perceives as censorship of conservative voices on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. He filed class-action lawsuits, inviting others to join as plaintiffs, arguing that these companies act as “state actors” and should adhere to First Amendment protections.

He also called for the repeal of Section 230, a law that shields tech companies from liability over user-generated content, asserting that these platforms misuse their power to silence political dissent.

Trump’s Impact on Social Media

The former president took pride in his influence on Twitter, claiming he transformed the platform from a “failed operation” into a success. Trump criticized Twitter’s current state, describing it as “a very boring place” without his presence.

While the relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg remains fraught, their recent interactions signal a potential recalibration of dynamics as the 2024 presidential administration takes shape.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg Dines With Donald Trump, Keeping Aside Past Feuds 

Filed under

donald trump facebook Latest world news Mark Zuckerberg Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek Handed One-Month Suspension For Doping

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek Handed One-Month Suspension For Doping

Maharashtra Leadership Transition: Power-Sharing Talks Underway In BJP-Led Alliance

Maharashtra Leadership Transition: Power-Sharing Talks Underway In BJP-Led Alliance

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Lions vs Bears Thanksgiving Game: Where To Watch, Stream, And TV Details

Lions vs Bears Thanksgiving Game: Where To Watch, Stream, And TV Details

Robert Lewandowski Joins Ronaldo And Messi In 100 Champions League Goals Club

Robert Lewandowski Joins Ronaldo And Messi In 100 Champions League Goals Club

Entertainment

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox