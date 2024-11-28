Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg Dines With Donald Trump, Keeping Aside Past Feuds

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently dined with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, marking a notable shift in their previously strained relationship.

Mark Zuckerberg Dines With Donald Trump, Keeping Aside Past Feuds

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently dined with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, marking a notable shift in their previously strained relationship. The tech mogul had previously banned Trump from both Instagram and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, in which Trump was accused of inciting violence in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. However, Zuckerberg’s recent visit indicates a softening of his stance toward the incoming president.

Zuckerberg’s Intent to Support National Renewal Under Trump

Stephen Miller, the incoming White House deputy chief of policy, confirmed the dinner meeting between Zuckerberg and Trump. Speaking on Fox News, Miller mentioned, “Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda, but he’s made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership.”

Zuckerberg’s visit to Trump comes as he has also previously shown signs of a more favorable view of the president-elect. In July, after Trump survived an assassination attempt, Zuckerberg praised him, calling it “one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Trump’s Accusations Against Zuckerberg Over 2020 Election

Despite these gestures, Trump has not forgotten his grievances with Zuckerberg. In his book Save America, Trump accused Zuckerberg of conspiring against his campaign during the 2020 election. He alleged that Zuckerberg used Facebook to hinder his re-election efforts, referencing a $420 million donation made by Zuckerberg’s charity to fund election infrastructure. Trump went on to assert that if Zuckerberg or anyone else engaged in similar actions during the 2024 election, they would face severe consequences. “We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” Trump wrote.

A Meta spokesperson provided a statement acknowledging the dinner between Zuckerberg and Trump, emphasizing that it was an opportunity for Zuckerberg to meet with Trump and members of his team to discuss the future of the country. The statement read, “Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration. It’s an important time for the future of American Innovation.”

Meta’s Government Ties and Future Collaborations

Meta, which has longstanding contracts with the U.S. government, continues to expand its role in federal operations. Recently, Meta announced a collaboration to integrate its Llama AI division into government functions, signaling its ongoing influence and involvement with federal initiatives.

This shift in Zuckerberg’s relationship with Trump, coupled with Meta’s increasing involvement in governmental collaborations, could have significant implications for both the tech industry and U.S. politics in the coming years.

Filed under

donald trump Mar-aLago Mark Zuckerberg
