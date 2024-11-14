Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Amazon’s founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is a media personality, will hold an elegant wedding affair in Aspen this Christmas, according to recent reports. Apparently, the couple, who are often seen in public with their lives full of luxury, will hold the so-called winter wonderland-themed festive affair with an élite guest list and no cost spared.

The Sun reported that the perfect location for their much-awaited nuptials has been discovered by the couple to be the picturesque snow-laden town of Aspen.

A Winter Wonderland Wedding?

They are prepping a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas, an insider disclosed. “They are preparing a very lavish ceremony and are not holding back to throw a white Christmas affair.” Apparently, the euphoric theme will be complemented by Aspen’s natural snowy ambiance, which will create an idyllic backdrop for the high-profile event.

For the couple, Aspen is that special location where, more often than not, you catch them basking in the winter wonderland beauty of the Colorado town. It seems that the mutual love the couple feels for the charm of Aspen made it the perfect place for the occasion, full of romance, poise, and class.

The world’s second-richest person, Jeff Bezos is now 60 years of age and has an estimated net worth of $235 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Known for his revolutionizing role at Amazon, and later, as an owner of Blue Origin, the association of Bezos with Sanchez, 54, had been unexplained ever since the couple was first seen in public in 2018. Sanchez-Bezos was once a news anchor and reporter for KTTV and Fox 11, rising into stardom even before she became newsworthy because of Bezos.

Public attention came to their romantic relationship when it was revealed that Bezos and Sanchez were seeing each other, but both were married-to then-wife Mackenzie Scott and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, respectively. It is reported that Sanchez was already in the process of divorcing Whitesell. The eye-grabbing romance made Bezos file for a divorce with Scott in 2019 and was featured in every step forward in each corner of the globe.

Couple Amidst High Seas Engagements

The couple got engaged in May 2023, when they were on vacation on Bezos’s super-luxurious yacht in the South of France. For his proposal, Bezos used a $2.5 million pink diamond ring. The glamorous posturing that surrounded their life together began a few months later, as the newly engaged lovebirds threw an engagement party in Positano, Italy, to which they invited some of the world’s most influential personalities, including Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

“He loves her and would marry her tomorrow,” the insider said, adding that “the only thing holding up the wedding is his, and her, lawyers.” With legal details reportedly nearing resolution, the pair are ready to celebrate their union in true Bezos style.

MUST READ | Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold