Did Ranveer Singh Really Wear A Rs.2 Crore Necklace At The Tiffany Event?

Bollywood starRanveer Singh is once again making headlines for his fashion game. Known for his eccentric fashion sense, the Bollywood actor who recently rubbished divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone, was spotted wearing high heels along with a Rs 2 crore diamond necklaceto the Tiffany event he attended recently.

Fans are quite impressed with the way he carried high heels. So much so, that they think he should soon be invited to Met Gala. Ranveer looked dapper in a white satin shirt and matching trousers, and he completed the look with an uber-stylish white belt. He balanced the white out with a pair of blue sunglasses, but what really caught the eye of the netizens was the dazzling diamond necklace that he had worn.

Talking about the evolution of his style, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the event said, “Men have been adorning themselves with jewellery for time immemorial. It’s something you do for yourself. Adorning yourself is a form of self love. When I entered my teens, became more expressive with my style, I’d wear a lot of junk jewellery, lot of silver. My personal journey with jewellery has also evolved over time. When you wear it, it should make you feel good. And that’s really the bottom line.”

On work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will both be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don franchise, which was earlier headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Besides, reports also have it that the actor has signed HanuMan director Prashant Varma’s next. Ranveer, who is expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday itself after a long and relaxing babymoon.

Ever since the pregnancy announcement, the couple has been keeping it lowkey, and has been focusing on the health of the mother and the child. They will welcome their first child together in September this year.

