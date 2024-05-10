Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : PM Modi To Hold Election Rallies In Maharashtra, Telangana Today

As the Lok Sabha elections progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a series of election rallies in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha on Friday, ahead of the fourth phase of polling scheduled for May 13.

In Maharashtra, PM Modi is slated to visit Nandurbar, where he will hold a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Heena Gavit. Gavit, the incumbent Member of Parliament from Nandurbar, faces competition from Gowaal Padavi in the upcoming elections. The Prime Minister’s rally aims to galvanize support for Gavit and bolster the BJP’s prospects in the constituency.

Following his engagement in Maharashtra, PM Modi will proceed to Telangana, where he is scheduled to address two public meetings. The first meeting will be held in Mahabubnagar, followed by another rally in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, the BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha as its candidate, marking the first time the party has nominated a female candidate from the constituency. Latha is set to challenge Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP, in what promises to be a closely contested battle.

In Mahabubnagar, the Congress has nominated Challa Vamsichand Reddy, while the BJP has put forth DK Aruna as its candidate. Sitting MP Manna Srinivas Reddy will contest on the ticket of the BRS.

Telangana is set to witness polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase of elections on May 13. PM Modi’s rallies in the state aim to energize voters and rally support for the BJP’s candidates across various constituencies.

ALSO READ :Did Ranveer Singh Really Wear A Rs.2 Crore Necklace At The Tiffany Event?

Subsequently, PM Modi will travel to Odisha, where he is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The state of Odisha is gearing up for Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls in four phases, with voting scheduled from May 13 to June 1. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged victorious, securing 112 out of 146 seats. The BJP and Congress won 23 and 9 seats, respectively. Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD clinched the majority of seats in the state, consolidating its position as a dominant political force.

PM Modi’s engagements in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha underscore the BJP’s concerted efforts to mobilize support and consolidate its electoral position ahead of the crucial fourth phase of polling. With election fervor gripping the nation, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters and secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ALSO READ : Can There Be Floor-Test Possible In Haryana?

Show Full Article