CBI Traces Individual Involved In Online Exploitation Of Minor Australian Girl In Indore; Case Filed

A senior official confirmed that several raids have been carried out in Madhya Pradesh, and the arrest of the accused is imminent. The allegations suggest that the accused befriended the minor girl on Instagram and, during their conversations, requested objectionable images and videos from her.

The allegations continue, stating that when the minor girl hesitated to share images and videos, the accused resorted to threats, claiming he would share the content with her family and friends if she didn’t comply, forcing her to continue sharing under duress. Eventually, the victim blocked the accused on Instagram. However, he persisted by contacting her through WhatsApp to further intimidate her.

To investigate, the CBI utilized geolocation techniques to pinpoint the accused’s exact location and gather evidence against him.