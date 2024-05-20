Court Clears Imran Khan And PTI Leaders Of Vandalism Charges In Pakistan

Naeem Panjotha contended that FIRs were unjustly filed against peaceful protestors, with Imran Khan facing 19 such cases across various police stations. He urged the court to dismiss the baseless allegations against the PTI founder. Following the arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the acquittal pleas. Earlier in 2022, vandalism cases linked to the Azadi March were registered by the Karachi Company police against PTI founder Imran Khan, along with lawmakers Zartaj Gul, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Saifullah Niazi.

Imran Khan was granted bail in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference by the Islamabad High Court on May 15, as per ARY News. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled the hearing for appeals against the conviction of Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for May 21, as reported by Pakistan-based ARY News. The hearing will be presided over by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb. The previous hearing, which was adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the cause list, will resume on the specified date.