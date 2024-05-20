Delhi Govt Orders Early Summer Break for Private Schools Due To Heatwave; IMD Warns Of Extended High Temperatures Nationwide

The Delhi government has instructed all private schools in the city to declare summer vacation until June 30 immediately, citing severe heatwave conditions. According to a circular issued by the government, certain private schools remained operational despite the heatwave, and they were advised to shut down promptly.

“All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 (Sunday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the Academic Year 2024-25. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves,” a circular by the Delhi government read.

“All these schools are advised to close schools for summer vacation with immediate effect,” it added.

As a prolonged heatwave sweeps across various parts of India, multiple states have announced summer vacations for both government and private schools. This measure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

Najafgarh district in Delhi registered a temperature of 47.8°C on Sunday, marking the highest temperature recorded in the country this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the heatwave will persist this week, posing a significant risk of heat-related illnesses and heat stroke for individuals across all age groups. The IMD has issued a cautionary advisory, stressing the need for “extreme care” among vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses. Furthermore, the weather department has forecasted severe heatwave conditions in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, beginning May 18. ALSO READ : IMD Issues Red Alert In Delhi-NCR As Mercury Soars Above 45°C

