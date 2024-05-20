Fans Gather To Witness Rafael Nadal's Clay Court Practice At Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal made his entrance onto Court Philippe-Chatrier for a simple training session in front of approximately 6,000 spectators, who had gathered for the first day of qualifying.

Just five minutes before his session was set to begin, chants of “Rafa, Rafa, Rafa” echoed around the three-quarters-full court.

The 22-time major winner, whose career has been marred by injuries since January last year, will participate in the tournament for what he claims will be the final time, contingent upon his readiness.

