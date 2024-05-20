Fans Gather To Witness Rafael Nadal's Clay Court Practice At Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal made his entrance onto Court Philippe-Chatrier for a simple training session in front of approximately 6,000 spectators, who had gathered for the first day of qualifying

Rafael Nadal attracted a crowd at Roland Garros on Monday, despite participating in a training session for a tournament he may potentially miss.

On Monday afternoon, six days before the main tournament commenced, the 14-time French Open winner trained on the Parisian Central Court. Despite not setting foot on the Paris clay court since his last title in 2022, Rafael Nadal played through the fortnight with his left foot anaesthetized due to Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a chronic condition he has battled since he was 18.

Just five minutes before his session was set to begin, chants of “Rafa, Rafa, Rafa” echoed around the three-quarters-full court.

The 22-time major winner, whose career has been marred by injuries since January last year, will participate in the tournament for what he claims will be the final time, contingent upon his readiness.

