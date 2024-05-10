Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Punjab Government Assisted Amritpal Singh In Submitting Nomination

The Punjab & Haryana High Court received an update from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government regarding the facilitation of Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, who is currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA), to file his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

According to reports from Live Law, the state government informed the court that it had fulfilled the prayers made in the petition. As a result, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj deemed the petition “infructuous.”

Amritpal Singh was provided with two sets of nomination forms and other necessary paperwork on May 9. Additionally, he was permitted to meet his proposer and advocate at Dibrugarh Central Jail, as disclosed by DAG Punjab, Arjun Sheoran, during the court proceedings.

Moreover, it was stated that the Superintendent of Central Jail Dibrugarh would administer the oath to Amritpal Singh in accordance with the provisions of the law, including the Handbook for Candidate, 2023. Following this, a Certificate for Receipt of Oath would be issued, and the original form of Oath would be sent to the Returning Officer of 03- Khadoor Sahab, Punjab. The oath administration would occur upon the detenue’s request after his nomination form is submitted to the Returning Officer.

ALSO READ : Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : PM Modi To Hold Election Rallies In Maharashtra, Telangana Today

This development underscores the effort by the Punjab government to ensure that democratic processes are upheld, even for individuals detained under the National Security Act. Despite his detention, Amritpal Singh has been given the opportunity to participate in the democratic exercise by filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections.

It highlights the significance of ensuring the right to participate in electoral processes for all individuals, irrespective of their legal status. This action demonstrates a commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard in the political arena.

As the legal proceedings progress, it will be essential to monitor further developments regarding Amritpal Singh’s participation in the electoral process and any subsequent actions taken by the authorities in response to his nomination filing.

Show Full Article