Amit Shah's Helicopter Experiences Turbulence Before Takeoff in Bihar Amid Fake Video Controversy

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, narrowly averted a potential disaster as his helicopter encountered a brief period of instability just before takeoff from Begusarai in Bihar. The incident occurred against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding a fake video involving Shah, who was in Bihar to address a poll rally.

A video clip capturing the harrowing moment shows Shah’s helicopter ascending, only to sway dangerously to its right, nearly grazing the ground. However, the quick reflexes of the pilot averted a potential catastrophe as control was regained, allowing the chopper to stabilize and resume its flight.

Shah’s visit to Bihar comes amidst the ongoing electoral campaign, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting 17 seats in partnership with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), which is vying for 16 seats. Other allies, including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), are contesting on 5 and 1 seat, respectively.

The incident occurred amid the staggered general elections spanning seven phases, with the first round witnessing polling in four seats in Bihar. Phase 2, which concluded last Friday, saw peaceful polling across five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, registering a provisional voter turnout of 58.58 percent, slightly lower than the 2019 general elections.

As the electoral process unfolds, all eyes remain on Bihar, with the results slated for counting on June 4. Meanwhile, the episode involving Amit Shah’s helicopter adds a moment of suspense and concern to the political landscape in the state.

