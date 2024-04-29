Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again voiced strong criticism against the Congress party’s proposals for wealth redistribution, particularly measures such as inheritance tax, branding them as “dangerous problems disguised as solutions.”

In an interview with The Times of India, PM Modi expressed concern over the Congress’s push for redistributive economic policies, cautioning against their potential adverse effects on entrepreneurship and social harmony.

PM Modi underscored his skepticism towards ideas like wealth tax, asserting that such measures would stifle the growth of startups and merely cater to the political interests of the opposition rather than fostering genuine economic development.

Also read: Supreme Court Questions West Bengal Government’s Move in Sandeshkhali Investigations, Adjourns Hearing

The Prime Minister warned that the implementation of wealth redistribution policies carries the risk of exacerbating communal tensions and perpetuating poverty rather than alleviating it. He emphasized that instead of promoting equality, such policies would only result in uniform impoverishment.

In his critique of the Congress’s agenda, PM Modi denounced the proposed inheritance tax as a “sinister plan” and likened it to Maoist ideology, expressing concerns over its potential repercussions on the nation’s economic and social fabric.

PM Modi also addressed concerns regarding the alleged misuse of central agencies, asserting that investigations primarily target cases of corruption rather than political vendettas. He emphasized that the government’s focus remains on promoting economic opportunities and upholding democratic principles.

Responding to accusations of undermining democracy, PM Modi dismissed allegations of electoral autocracy, attributing such criticisms to the opposition’s frustration over electoral defeat. He emphasized India’s resilience and global standing as a beacon of stability and growth amid global conflicts.

PM Modi’s remarks come amidst a heated debate sparked by Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks on wealth redistribution, further intensifying the ongoing political discourse surrounding economic policies and social equity.