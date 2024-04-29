Supreme Court Questions West Bengal Government's Move in Sandeshkhali Investigations, Adjourns Hearing

The Supreme Court, on Sunday, raised concerns regarding the West Bengal government’s challenge against the Calcutta High Court’s directive. The Calcutta High Court had ordered for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The apex court questioned the state’s inclination towards protecting the accused, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

In response to the court’s queries, the state government justified its approach to the apex court, citing “adverse remarks” made against them by the high court, which left them “aggrieved.” The matter has been deferred until July, awaiting further deliberation.

The West Bengal government had initiated the legal battle on Friday, contesting the Calcutta High Court’s decision that mandated a CBI investigation into the allegations of land encroachment and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.

The CBI is already delving into a related case involving an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, having registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to incidents that occurred on January 5.

The ED officials were conducting a raid at the residence of Shahjahan Sheikh, who is purportedly closely associated with the arrested former state food minister, Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with a massive ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Friday witnessed CBI raids across various locations in Sandeshkhali, resulting in the confiscation of multiple arms and ammunition, including foreign-manufactured pistols, in connection with the ongoing probe.

