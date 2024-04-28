Rajnath Singh Counters Congress, Highlighting Indira Gandhi's Government Toppling Role

In a spirited rebuttal against the Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that the record for toppling state governments predominantly belongs to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, clarifying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refrained from such actions. Singh underscored that the imposition of President’s rule occurred a staggering 90 times under Congress administrations.

Speaking at a public gathering in Ahmedabad, Singh recalled a period when fundamental rights were suspended, citing an 18-month stint behind bars during Congress rule. He pointed out that out of 132 instances of President’s rule, the lion’s share occurred under Congress governance, with Indira Gandhi being notably active in this regard. Addressing allegations against the BJP of subverting democracy, Singh challenged the Congress to substantiate claims of the current government’s involvement in toppling elected regimes.

Singh’s remarks came hot on the heels of criticism from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who accused PM Modi of eroding democratic principles. She alleged a systematic crackdown on opposition voices, citing instances such as freezing of Congress bank accounts and the incarceration of two Chief Ministers. Priyanka Gandhi also lamented the suspension of 150 members during the recent Winter session of Parliament, attributing honesty solely to PM Modi.

Reflecting on the historical context, Singh invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s call for the dissolution of Congress post-independence, suggesting that public sentiment now aligns with Gandhi’s sentiment.

With Gujarat’s 26 parliamentary seats up for grabs in the upcoming third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the political landscape is rife with contention. Notably, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal secured an uncontested victory in Surat, following the rejection of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination papers.

The third phase encompasses a diverse array of constituencies across Gujarat, spanning from Kutch to Valsad. As part of the larger electoral process, the 2024 general elections are unfolding in seven phases, with polling for the initial two phases already concluded. Anticipation mounts as the nation awaits the culmination of this electoral saga, with the declaration of results slated for June 4.