 Mehbooba Mufti Urges Election Commission to Halt Alleged Harassment of PDP Workers

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has penned a fervent letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), decrying what she describes as the targeted harassment and unlawful detention of her party’s members. Mufti’s missive underscores mounting tensions in the lead-up to the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In her communication to the ECI, Mufti voiced serious concerns over purported actions by the state administration, reportedly acting under the sway of the Union government, which she alleges are designed to intimidate both voters and supporters of the PDP. She expressed distress over reports of security agencies conducting raids and detaining PDP workers in the Pulwama and Shopian districts, actions she condemns as arbitrary and punitive.

“The state machinery’s conduct, evidently under the directives of the Union government, reeks of a deliberate effort to sow fear among those associated with the People’s Democratic Party,” Mufti wrote in her letter. “The reported detention of numerous party members, sympathizers, and activists, seemingly in retaliation for their legitimate activities in organizing public rallies and fostering voter engagement, is deeply troubling.”

Drawing attention to the Election Commission’s pivotal role in safeguarding the democratic process, Mufti called upon the body to ensure an equitable electoral landscape for all political entities. However, she voiced apprehensions regarding recent developments, such as the delayed scheduling of elections in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, which she contends have cast a shadow of doubt on the Commission’s impartiality and emboldened actors seeking to subvert the democratic process.

Furthermore, Mufti alleged that the prevailing climate in regions slated for imminent elections, notably the looming polls on May 13, has been marred by an atmosphere of intimidation perpetuated by the security establishment.

“Regrettably, we are witnessing a distressing echo of history, reminiscent of the dark chapter of the 1987 rigged elections, which inflicted profound suffering and disillusionment upon the populace,” Mufti lamented. “The overt attempts to marginalize the People’s Democratic Party, a staunch advocate for the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, serve only to exacerbate wounds and corrode faith in democratic institutions.”

Mufti also raised alarm over the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in areas witnessing heightened political activities, denouncing it as an affront to democratic principles and an impediment to citizens’ rights to express their political inclinations freely.

“If the Election Commission of India fails to address these pressing concerns and uphold the sanctity of the electoral process, it risks condoning electoral malpractice and betraying the foundational tenets of democracy,” she cautioned.

In a plea aimed at both conveying the anxieties of her party and articulating the broader sentiments of the populace, Mufti implored the Election Commission to take swift and resolute action to forestall any attempts at electoral manipulation and safeguard the democratic ethos that underpins the nation.

The backdrop to this fervent appeal is the altered political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories. As the region braces for electoral activity, with polling already concluded in some constituencies and others set to vote in the coming days, Mufti’s plea resonates amid escalating tensions and concerns over the fairness of the electoral process.

Show Full Article