Kashi Chronicles: Unveiling The Transformations And Triumphs of Varanasi's Evolution

Kashi is a very significant ground for several reasons, firstly it is a sacred ground for Hindus from all over India and is graced by the presence of the holy river Ganga. Additionally, this is the region from where Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination on 14th May for the upcoming phase of elections. All preparations for the Prime Minister’s grand roadshow in Kashi on May 13th are complete. He will embark on a 5 km roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on Monday evening.

As we approach the final stages of the elections, the intensity of campaigning and rallies has reached its peak. With a special NewsX discussion, we look at Kashi (Varanasi) and delve deeper into the intricacies and dynamics of the electoral sentiments in the region and tell the story of the people of Varanasi.

Joining this special discussion are Gauri Shankar Dhanuk a business owner, Rohit Pathak restaurant owner, Jainendra Rai President of TGA Varanasi, Dhananjay Pandey Priest at Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the host Devika Chopra News Editor

Kicking off with the debate Mr. Gauri Shankar Dhanuk, elaborated his views and experiences on the biggest transformations that have taken place in Kashi. He expressed his thoughts and said, “We have opened a saree shop in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the recent expansion of the temple has significantly boosted our business. Tourists visiting the temple and the holy river Ganga often enjoy shopping for sarees, as the ones available here are renowned worldwide.” He added further, “We have also opened stores in other places in Varanasi as well, and this has brought us business not only from the temple but also from the growing number of tourists in Varanasi. These factors have greatly contributed to the success and growth of our business.”

Moving to the next panellist, Rohit Pathak elaborated on the transformations that have taken place in Varanasi and said, “In the past 10 years I have seen a big transformation in there is plenty of development when it comes to roads and everyone is able to earn their bread and butter in Varanasi, and when you enter the ghat the business is bustling and it feels completely like a tourist place from a point when this was the worst Ghat and now this has become the most lively ghat in Varanasi.

Continuing with the discussion Jainendra Rai elaborates on the situation and informs the viewers from a tourism perspective. He articulated his thoughts and said, “As tour guides, we’re often immersed in the company of tourists, both foreign and Indian. Now, let me share an example of the changes right where we’re standing: Namo Ghat. It used to be a deserted area, lacking steps and bustling activity. Few dared to venture here. But today, it’s been revitalized.”

He added further, “Now, we have a complete experience, air-conditioned boats navigating the Ganges River. In the past, accessing the Ghats posed a challenge, especially for drivers. Navigating through Varanasi’s notorious traffic jams was unavoidable. However with the introduction of Namo Ghat, accessibility has vastly improved. Now, you can directly drive to the Ghat, thanks to a well-organized parking system, and the world’s first floating CNG station also exists here.”

Advancing with the interview, Mr Dhananjay Pandey Ji, who is a revered priest at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, shared insights that hold great value. when asked, he shed light on the number of visitors that visited the corridor before it was built and discussed the changes in visitor numbers and experiences after its completion.

He expressed, “Nowadays, crowds of lacks flock to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, whereas previously, streets were congested and troublesome. However, since the corridor’s construction, regardless of the large numbers, visitors can systematically pay their respects to Baba and experience joy.” He further spoke, “In 2023, for rural development, Prime Minister Modi Ji initiated the sale of around 8 lakh rupees worth of garlands and flowers during the last Sawan, which had never occurred before. All traditional Indian festivals are commemorated in the corridor, accompanied by various programs conveying a message to the world.”

In conclusion, the panellists provided valuable insights into the remarkable transformations witnessed in Kashi (Varanasi) and emphasized its significance as a sacred ground for Hindus. The discussions highlighted the substantial improvements in infrastructure and business opportunities, particularly around the Ghats of Varanasi. Furthermore, the introduction of initiatives such as the Namo Ghat and the floating CNG station has significantly enhanced accessibility and tourism experiences in the region. The sentiments expressed underscore the positive impact of these developments on both local communities and visitors alike.

