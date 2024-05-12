Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Say NO To A 10 Crore Pay Cheque For A New Film?

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will soon be seen in ‘Maa Inti Bangaram,’ has reportedly turned a lucrative offer which came her way. If the reports are to be believed, the offer came from a prominent producer.

According to a leading publication, the offer not only included an attractive salary but also a significant share in the film’s profits. While such offers are commonplace in the industry, Samantha’s refusal to accept this tempting proposition speaks volumes about her determination and foresight.

As per insiders from the industry, Samantha was approached by a producer who was willing to offer her a substantial sum along with a 25% stake in the film’s profits. The combined worth of these benefits could have easily surpassed Rs. 10 crore. Nonetheless, Samantha remained steadfast and declined the offer.

What distinguishes Samantha is her unwavering dedication to her own aspirations. Instead of chasing after hefty paychecks, she is focused on establishing her own production company. For over six months, she discreetly deliberated her plans with close confidants and advisors. Her decision to reject the producer’s offer was a calculated move, one that aligns with her long-term goals.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently engrossed in the filming of “Maa Inti Bangaram.” Fans eagerly await her performance in this movie, as well as her forthcoming role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the international series “Citadel,” titled “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

