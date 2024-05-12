Why Did Hrithik Roshan Dub Apple's New Ad 'Sad & Ignorant?'

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan often logs into X, (formerly Twitter) to express his views and he did not hesitate when he felt like calling out Apple’s new controversial ad. The renowned star recently took to his Instagram stories to express his disappointment with tech giant Apple’s latest advertisement.

He joins a growing chorus of celebrities including Hugh Grant, Justine Bateman, Asif Kapadia, and Luke Barnett, who have slammed the company for what they perceive as a tone-deaf advertisement.

ALSO READ: ‘Heeramandi’: Shekhar Suman Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Was Worried About Oral S*x Scene Being “Ridiculous”

Why Did Hrithik Roshan Call Out Apple’s New Advertisement?

In his Instagram story, Hrithik wrote, “The new Apple ad is both sad and ignorant.” His words convey a strong disapproval of the ad. Hugh Grant also weighed in, calling it “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

Asif Kapadia added his voice, expressing, “I like iPads but don’t see why anyone thought this ad was a good idea.” He criticized the ad as a metaphor for how tech companies exploit and undervalue artists and creators.

Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea

It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them https://t.co/ZgwXO53UZ0 — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) May 8, 2024

The ad in question, titled “Crush,” was unveiled by Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Let Loose event on May 7. The ad features a hydraulic press crushing various items, including musical instruments, paint cans, gaming consoles, speakers, and sculptures. The intent was to showcase the versatility of the latest iPad Pro, but many perceived the visuals differently.

While Tim Cook tweeted about the ad, saying, “Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create,” the ad sparked controversy rather than excitement.

On The Work Front

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for “War 2,” the second installment of the War franchise directed by Ayan Mukerji as part of the YRF spy universe. He is set to clash with Telugu superstar Jr NTR in the sequel and will also reprise his iconic role in “Krrish 4.”

MUST READ: Jeff Bridges and Dave Bautista to Star in Live-Action Monster Movie ‘Grendel’

Show Full Article