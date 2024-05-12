‘Heeramandi’: Shekhar Suman Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Was Worried About Oral S*x Scene Being “Ridiculous”

Shekhar Suman recently garnered attention with his work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. The series features a sequence in which his character appears to have real s*x in thin air as he is too drunk to realise his partner’s whereabouts. In a new interview, the actor opened up about the sequence and said that the director felt it would feel ridiculous if not done properly.

‘Shekhar Suman Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Reservations About Oral S*x Scene in ‘Heeramandi’’

‘Heeramandi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series, revolves around the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India and features a few bold scenes. In one such sequence, Shekhar Suman’s character has oral s*x with his partner while drunk. In an interview with Radio City, he opened up about the scene and said that Bhansali was worried that the sequence would end up being ‘ridiculous’. Shekhar Suman also added that the director checked with him if he would be ok with the said sequence.

“He asked, ‘Are you open for it? If not, that is okay,’ because the scene can turn out really ridiculous, it is a fine line, a tightrope. But I was up for it, and told him main bilkul karuga and we just went into it.” said the actor.

Shekhar Suman further added he pulled off the scene in one take much to the surprise of the team and saved their time.

All About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest shows of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in Salman Khan and Govinda’s comedy drama ‘Partner’, essays the role of the heartless Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The plot focuses on Mallikajaan, the 'huzoor' of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late sister tries to challenge her authority.

While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a wider audience.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.

