‘Heeramandi’: Manisha Koirala Breaks Silence on Her Oral S*x Scene With Shekhar Suman

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ premiered on Netflix on May 1 and became the talk of the town with its grand visuals. The series features Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of an elite house of courtesans, and deals with mature themes. There is a scene in the first episode where her character has oral s*x with the one played by Shekhar Suman. In a recent interview, the ‘Dil Se’ star opened up the bold sequence.

Manisha Koirala Opens up About her Bold Scene in ‘Heeramandi’

Manisha Koirala has received rave reviews for her work in ‘Heeramandi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series. The show features an intimate scene between her and Shekhar Suman. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manisha was asked whether she was aware of the sequence before the shoot. She said that SLB tries to add a new dimension to whatever he shoots.

“See, every little thing Sanjay [Leela Bhansali] does, he tries to bring in a new element that we hadn’t thought of, and he does it. So even about this scene, when rehearsals were going on, it must have been new,” she said.

This is Manisha’s first release of the year. She was last seen in ‘Shehzada’, which tanked at the box office.

All About ‘Heeramandi’

‘Heeramandi’, one of the biggest shows of the year, has a top-notch cast headlined by Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha. Jason Shah, best known for his work in Salman Khan and Govinda’s comedy drama‘Partner’, essays the role of the ruthless Cartwright in SLB’s magnum opus.

The plot centres on Mallikajaan, the ‘huzoor’ of Heera Mandi, who rules over an elite house of courtesans with an iron fist and fears none. Things change when the daughter of her late sister returns to settle an old score.

While talking about the series, Bhansali once said it is a tale of ‘extraordinary women’ and added that his association with Netflix will help the show reach a wider audience.

All eight episodes of ‘Heeramandi’ were released on Netflix on May 1.