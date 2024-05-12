Case Filed Against Allu Arjun For Breaching Poll Code Of Conduct In Andhra Pradesh- Deets Inside!

Actor Allu Arjun and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy are facing a case for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala. They stand accused of permitting a sizable public gathering at the MLA’s residence, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections.

MLA Reddy purportedly invited Allu Arjun to the gathering without securing prior permission, prompting the registration of a case against them for flouting the poll code. The FIR was filed for contravening Section 144, currently enforced in Andhra Pradesh as the state prepares for polling on Monday (May 13).

Allu Arjun came in support of YSRCP on the final day of Campaigning. He is doing a roadshow in Nandyal for the YSR Congress Party. pic.twitter.com/ic13dAq1z5 — Jagananna ki thoduga-Annamayya (@jkt_Annamayya1) May 11, 2024

Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural, tasked with election oversight in the Nandyala constituency, lodged the case.

Earlier that Saturday, after visiting Reddy amidst significant fanfare at his residence, Allu Arjun clarified that his visit to Nandyala was to assist his friend and not indicative of support for any political party.

“I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn’t mean I am backing or supporting any political party,” said Allu Arjun.

