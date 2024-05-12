Bomb Threats Target Two Delhi Hospitals Following Recent Panic At Local Schools

Two hospitals in Delhi are facing bomb threats, following a recent wave of panic in the National Capital Region triggered by similar threats targeting over 100 schools. The threat emails were directed at Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, prompting police presence and ongoing searches at both locations.

Last week, schools in Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, also received bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoaxes. Specifically, on May 2nd, these threat emails were sent to 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram, and three in Noida and Greater Noida.

The emails were sent from a single IP address, likely hidden through a VPN connection, with indications pointing to a Russian domain. Despite the use of the Arabic word ‘Sawariim’, associated with ISIS propaganda, investigators deem it unlikely that ISIS is involved.

