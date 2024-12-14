Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
we-woman

Bombay HC Permits Maharashtra Govt To Access Koregaon Bhima Jay Stambh Plot For Anniversary Planning

Bombay High Court has granted the Maharashtra government access to the disputed 'Jay Stambh' land in Pune for a fortnight to prepare for the 207th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, set to be commemorated on January 1, 2025.

Bombay HC Permits Maharashtra Govt To Access Koregaon Bhima Jay Stambh Plot For Anniversary Planning

The Bombay High Court has granted the Maharashtra government access to the disputed ‘Jay Stambh’ land in Pune for a fortnight to prepare for the 207th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle, set to be commemorated on January 1, 2025.

The historic site, located in Perne village, is at the center of an ownership dispute, with a court-mandated status quo currently in place.

A single bench of Justice S. M. Modak, in an order dated December 6, allowed the state government to enter the land from midnight on December 22, 2024, until January 5, 2025. This access enables the government to make arrangements for the annual programme and accommodate the large number of visitors expected to pay homage.

Public Access Granted

The court further permitted the public to visit the Victory Pillar (Jay Stambh) from midnight on December 31, 2024, to January 5, 2025. After the event, the government must vacate the site and restore it to its original condition.

The court’s decision came in response to an application by the state government, filed through the Pune district collector. Justice Modak observed that similar permissions had been granted in previous years with consensus from all parties involved, and the same arrangement would continue for this year’s programme.

Historical Significance

The Jay Stambh, erected to commemorate the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle, marks the victory of the British East India Company over the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. The battle is a symbol of resistance and holds significant historical and cultural importance.

Every year, lakhs of people gather at the site to honor the memory of the battle and pay their respects at the Jay Stambh. The state government’s preparations aim to facilitate the safe and orderly conduct of the event, which sees a massive turnout.

With the High Court’s conditional approval, the Maharashtra government is expected to proceed with arrangements to accommodate the visitors while adhering to the guidelines set by the court. The site will remain under dispute, with no alterations allowed beyond the permitted duration.

