China Keen To Invest $1 Billion In Pakistan To Establish Medical City

A Chinese business delegation has expressed strong interest in investing $1 billion to establish Pakistan’s first fully integrated medical city, a major step forward in strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The proposal was presented to President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting on Thursday, marking the latest development in Pakistan’s growing relationship with China.

Chinese Investment: A Game-Changer for Pakistan’s Healthcare Sector

The Chinese investors plan to create a state-of-the-art medical city in Karachi’s Dhabeji Economic Zone, situated just outside Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub. This ambitious project aims to revolutionize Pakistan’s healthcare industry, positioning the medical city as the country’s premier pharmaceutical and medical ecosystem.

The Dhabeji Economic Zone, managed by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), is set to be the location for this landmark initiative. According to KATI, the $1 billion investment underscores the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and China, particularly in the health sector.

During the meeting, attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Chinese Consul General, the Chinese delegation revealed their interest in expanding investments not only in healthcare but also across various sectors, including agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

President Zardari emphasized the importance of boosting economic cooperation between the two countries and assured the Chinese investors that Pakistan is committed to offering full support and facilitation for their ventures. He welcomed Chinese investment, highlighting the country’s determination to assist in every way possible.

To further enhance collaboration, the Sindh government has introduced Chinese language courses in the province, addressing potential language barriers and deepening cultural ties between Pakistan and China. This initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother communication and fostering stronger relations between the two nations.

The Chinese investment proposal reflects the growing bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare. With the medical city project in Karachi poised to bring significant advancements in the country’s medical infrastructure, it marks a key milestone in the broader China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, which continues to drive development and investment across the region.

