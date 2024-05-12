India And ASEAN Nations Convene 4th Joint Committee Meeting For AITIGA Review

India and ASEAN countries participated in the 4th Joint Committee meeting to review the AITIGA (ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement) in Putrajaya, Malaysia from 7th to 9th May, as per a statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, India, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry, Malaysia. During the meeting, delegates discussed and evaluated the AITIGA to enhance its trade facilitation and benefits for businesses in the region.

“The Joint Committee undertaking the review work has met four times so far. The Joint Committee finalised its Terms of Reference and the Negotiating Structure for the review negotiations in its first two meetings and initiated the negotiations for review of AITIGA from its third meeting held from 18-19 February 2024 in New Delhi” said the ministry.

The AITIGA, signed in 2009, saw both sides tasking the AITIGA Joint Committee with a review in September 2022 to enhance its trade facilitation and mutual benefits. Under the AITIGA Joint Committee, eight Sub-committees have been formed to negotiate various policy areas linked to the Agreement. Among these, five Sub-Committees have initiated discussions, and all five reported their outcomes during the 4th AITIGA Joint Committee meeting.

Four of these Sub-Committees dealing with ‘National Treatment and Market Access’, ‘Rules of Origin’, ‘Standards, Technical Regulations and Conformity Assessment Procedures’ and ‘Legal and Institutional Issues’ also met physically in Putrajaya, Malaysia alongside the 4th AITIGA Joint Committee.

The Sub-Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary convened on May 3rd, 2024, receiving essential guidance from the Joint Committee. ASEAN holds a significant position as one of India’s major trade partners, contributing 11% to India’s global trade. Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 122.67 billion during 2023-24. The enhancement of AITIGA is expected to further elevate bilateral trade. The next meeting between both sides is scheduled for the 5th Joint Committee from July 29th to 31st, 2024, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

