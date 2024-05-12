Who Is Kami Rita Sherpa? Nepali Climber Breaks His Own Record By Scaling Mt. Everest For The 29th Time

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa has achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Mount Everest for the 29th time, surpassing his previous record of 28 ascents. With this accomplishment, he now holds the record for the most ascents of the world’s tallest peak in its 71-year climbing history.

Widely known as the ‘Everest man,’ Kami Rita Sherpa began his Spring Season Everest expedition from Kathmandu, leading a team of around 28 climbers. The expedition was organized by Seven Summit Treks with the goal of conquering the summit of the world’s highest peak.

Seven Summit Treks, where Rita works, showered praises and congratulated him for the 29th successful ascent of Everest. In a post on X, they wrote, “Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa, senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt. Everest this morning at 7:25 AM. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of ‘Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual’. Kami Rita Sherpa, a native of Thame village in Solukhumbu, Nepal, working as Senior Guide at Seven Summit Treks, has dedicated his life to mountaineering, and has become synonymous with the world’s highest peak. Born on January 17, 1970, he developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades,”

🙏 Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa 🇳🇵 senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt. Everest this morning at 7:25 AM. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of ‘Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual.’ Kami Rita Sherpa, a native of… pic.twitter.com/rRsRwLzMoX — Seven Summit Treks 🇳🇵 (@sst8848) May 12, 2024

Who Is Kami Rita Sherpa?

Hailing from Thame village in Solukhumbu, Nepal, Sherpa embarked on his mountaineering journey in 1992, initially joining an Everest expedition as part of the support team. At the age of 24, in 1994, he accomplished his inaugural ascent of Everest.

In addition to Everest, the 54-year-old Sherpa has summited other notable peaks, including K2, Manaslu, Cho Oyu, and Lhotse. Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, Sherpa has scaled Everest almost every year since his debut climb, now totaling 29 ascents.

In 2023, he matched the record of Pasand Dawa Sherpa with his 27th ascent of Everest. By May 2023, Sherpa had surpassed this tie record with Dawa by completing his 28th climb of Everest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kami Rita Sherpa (@kamiritasherpa)

MUST READ: Why Did Hrithik Roshan Dub Apple’s New Ad ‘Sad & Ignorant?’

ALSO READ: Case Filed Against Allu Arjun For Breaching Poll Code Of Conduct In Andhra Pradesh- Deets Inside!

Show Full Article