Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: Who Votes, Seats, Key Constituencies & Everything You Need To Know

India is gearing up for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, scheduled for Monday, May 13th. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. Out of these seven phases, three have been completed, and the fourth will take place on May 13th,. Restrictions have been announced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4. Some states/UTs are also observing a dry day in view of the Phase 4 elections. Take a look at the list of states/UTs where a dry day is being observed.

Which States & UTs Are Going To Vote in Phase 4?

Andhra Pradesh: Closure of government liquor outlets, bars, distilleries, depots, breweries, and toddy shops from 7:00 pm on May 11th until the completion of polling on May 13th. Jammu and Kashmir: Declaration of a dry day in Srinagar from 6:00 pm on May 11th to 6:00 pm on May 13th, with closure of all liquor shops, bars, etc. No liquor service in hotels, clubs, or other establishments during this period. District magistrate’s order citing Lok Sabha Elections-2024. Maharashtra: Announcement of a dry day in Pune in areas with polling scheduled on May 13th. Prohibition of liquor sale from 6:00 pm on May 11th until 6:00 PM on May 13th. Telangana: Declaration of a dry day in Cyberabad ahead of polling for the fourth phase of general elections. Imposition of section 144 for law and order maintenance.

Total of 96 Lok Sabha seats contested on May 13th: 25 from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Candidates & Constituencies:

Madhavi Latha – Contesting from Hyderabad, Telangana. Bandi Sanjay Kumar – Contesting from Karimnagar, Telangana. Giriraj Singh – Contesting from Begusarai, Bihar. Y S Sharmila – Contesting from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Arjun Munda – Contesting from Khunti, Jharkhand. Shatrughan Sinha – Contesting from Asansol, West Bengal. Yusuf Pathan and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary – Contesting from Baharampur, West Bengal.

How Much Of India Has Voted In Phases 1, 2, and 3?

The fate of 190 MPs has been determined through the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections. In these initial phases, voting has been completed for all constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Most of Assam’s seats and half of Karnataka’s seats have concluded voting in the second phase.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s Betul seat has been rescheduled from the second phase to the third phase following the unfortunate demise of candidate Ashok Bhalavi from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections stood at 65.68 percent, the Election Commission said on Saturday. The poll panel had given a similar voter turnout figure on May 8th, a day after the third phase of voting took place. In a statement on Saturday, EC said 66.89 percent of men, 64.4 percent of women, and 25.2 percent of the registered transgender voters turned up at polling stations. In the third phase, 17.24 crore citizens, including 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote.

What Are The Voting Timings?

Voting in the third phase will begin at 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm. Voters already in the queue by the time polls close will get to vote even if that means keeping polling stations open longer. Results will be declared on June 4th, 2024.

Who Won The Lok Sabha Seats In 2019?

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, a total of 11 seats out of the 93 were secured by the Congress party, along with its allies under the INDIA alliance and those previously aligned with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. The BJP and its allies within the NDA claimed victory in 80 seats in 2019.

Additionally, one independent candidate emerged victorious in Assam during the 2019 elections. In the union territory constituency of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, independent candidate Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar secured a seat. However, Delkar passed away on February 22nd, 2021. In a by-election held in 2021, Kalaben Delker of the NDA-aligned Shiv Sena was elected to fill the vacant seat.

