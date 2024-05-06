Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3: Who Votes, Seats, Key Constituencies & Everything You Need To Know

Key Candidates & Constituencies

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India, seeks re-election from Gandhinagar. The seat was previously represented by BJP stalwarts like Shri L K Advani. His main contender is Congress leader Sonal Patel. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now with the BJP, contests from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, against Congress leader Rao Yadvendra Singh. Supriya Sule of the NCP seeks re-election from Baramati. She is facing her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha stands from Baharampur, West Bengal. Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, contests from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. She will face BJP minister Jaiveer Singh and BSP’s Shiv Prasad Yadav. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, seeks his fifth term from Dharwad, Karnataka, against Congress’s Vinod Asooti. Badruddin Ajmal, President of AIUDF, will contest from Dhubri, Assam. Shripad Naik of the BJP seeks re-election from North Goa, facing Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap. We are ready to Inked You! #InkWaliSelfie#ECI appeals to all voters to come out in large numbers and be part of #ChunavKaParv ✨ Phase 3: 7th May 2024#GeneralElections2024#DeshKaGarv #LokSabhaElections2024#Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/XMwm0JBSDy — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 6, 2024

Which Parties Rule The States That Vote In Phase 3?

The BJP governs Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The party also governs Maharashtra and Bihar in alliances. Speaking of Congress, the party has a majority in Karnataka. Speaking of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the President appoints an administrator. West Bengal is governed by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the INDIA alliance.

How Much Of India Has Voted In Phase 1& 2?

The fate of 190 MPs has been determined through the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections. In these initial phases, voting has been completed for all constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Most of Assam’s seats and half of Karnataka’s seats have concluded voting in the second phase.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s Betul seat has been rescheduled from the second phase to the third phase following the unfortunate demise of candidate Ashok Bhalavi from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Vs VC: Congress Leader Slammed By Open Letter Signatory: ‘None Of The Leaders Should Comment On The Capabilities’ | NewsX Exclusive

What Are The Voting Timings?

Voting in the third phase will begin at 7am and end at 6pm. Voters already in the queue by the time polls close will get to vote even if that means keeping polling stations open longer. Results will be declared on June 4, 2024.

Who Won The Lok Sabha Seats In 2019?

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, a total of 11 seats out of the 93 were secured by the Congress party, along with its allies under the INDIA alliance and those previously aligned with the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. The BJP and its allies within the NDA claimed victory in 80 seats in 2019.

Additionally, one independent candidate emerged victorious in Assam during the 2019 elections. In the union territory constituency of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, independent candidate Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar secured a seat. However, Delkar passed away on February 22, 2021. In a by-election held in 2021, Kalaben Delker of the NDA-aligned Shiv Sena was elected to fill the vacant seat.