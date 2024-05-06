Odisha: PM Modi Rips Apart BJD, Predicts June 4 Is Expiry Date Of Current Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Odisha on Monday, May 6 where he spoke to the people of Berhampur followed by a rally in Nabrangpur. During the rally, PM Modi took jibes at the loot by Congress and how the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) kept Odisha poor for over seven decades after Independence

PM Modi is currently on a two-day tour in Odisha. He is campaigning for the BJP ahead of the state polls in Odisha that are being held alongside the general election. The state is going to the Assembly and the general elections simultaneously, beginning May 13.

While attacking BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Behrampur, PM Modi claimed BJP will form a “double engine government” in Odisha for the first time adding that he was glad to be present in the pious land of Lord Jagannath.

PM Modi: “Two ‘Yagya’ Are Happening Together In Odisha”

While addressing the rally, the Prime Minister stated, “In Odisha, two ‘Yagya’ are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the double-engine government is going to form in Odisha for the first time.”

#WATCH | Odisha: Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, “In Odisha, two ‘Yagya’ are happening together. One is for making a strong government in India and the other is to form a strong state government in Odisha led by BJP. Your enthusiasm shows that the… pic.twitter.com/jp1EImvRqZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

PM Modi Predicts “June 4 Is The Expiry Date Of The BJD Government

While speaking to a massive audience in Odisha, PM Modi predicted that June 4 would be the expiry date of the BJD government. He added that he is here to invite everyone to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s chief minister. “June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government,” said PM Modi adding, “On June 4, BJP’s CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar.

He continued, Today, I am here to invite all of you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM. I am sure how a lot of people did not accept the Ram Temple inauguration invite but I am assured they will come this time.”

#WATCH | Odisha: Addressing a public rally in Behrampur, PM Modi says, “June 4 is the expiry date of the BJD government… On June 4, BJP’s CM face will be announced. On June 10, the swearing-in ceremony of BJP’s CM will take place, in Bhubaneswar. Today, I am here to invite all… pic.twitter.com/WmRFgOF3WZ — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further stated while accusing the BJD government of corruption, “I feel sad how BJD never gave you the opportunities. They never allowed us to work.” He further launched an attack on the BJD government and said that the small leaders of BJD have become owners of big bungalows.

PM Modi Asks, “Why Is Odisha Rich But Its People Are Poor?”

In a scathing attack on Congress and BJD, PM Modi said, “Congress was in Odisha for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not. Odisha has everything. Then why is it so that Odisha is rich but its people are poor? Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD! Small leaders of BJD have also become owners of big bungalows.”

In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone has seen! Odisha has a fertile land, mineral resources, sea coasts, a trade centre like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what not… Still, the people of this… pic.twitter.com/Pw0ZChodoC — Sambit Patra (Modi Ka Parivar) (@sambitswaraj) May 6, 2024

Notably, Odisha has not benefitted from this very initiative as the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha. You know that the BJP does what it says. Therefore, after forming the government here, we will fulfil the guarantees made in our party manifesto with full force. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

PM Modi Promises Paddy Will Be Priced At Rs 3,100 Per Quintal If BJP Comes Into Power In Odisha

In Nabrangpur, PM Modi stated, “The distance from Nabarangpur to Chhattisgarh is 50-60 kilometres. There, the BJP government purchases paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.”

He continued, “Whereas here in Odisha, it is purchased at only Rs 2,100. Odisha BJP has announced that paddy will be purchased at Rs 3,100 per quintal on the very second day of formation of the BJP government will implement the same.”

#WATCH | Odisha: At a public gathering in Nabarangpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “The distance from Nabarangpur to Chhattisgarh is 50-60 kilometres. There, the BJP government purchases paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Whereas here in Odisha, it is purchased at only Rs… pic.twitter.com/wfAtSolccs — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

For the unversed, the Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Assembly election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured victory in 112 out of 146 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinching 23 seats and the Congress managing 9.

Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD emerged as the dominant force in the state, capturing a majority of seats, while the BJP secured 8 seats and the Congress only managed to win one seat.